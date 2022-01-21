Canadian Market Extending Recent Losses; Technology, Energy Stocks Drift Lower

The Canadian market is down sharply Friday morning, weighed down by losses in energy, financials and stocks, amid rising worries about inflation and imminent interest rate hikes.

Energy stocks are drifting lower as crude oil prices are down more than 3% amid concerns over demand growth and on data showing a surprise build in U.S. crude inventories last week.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which plunged to 20,662.2 earlier this morning, is down 274.27 points or 1.3% at 20,783.91.

The Capped Energy Index is down 3.7%. Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), Baytex Energy (BTE.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), Cenvous Energy (CVE.TO), Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO), Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO), MEG Energy (MEG.TO), Arc Resources (ARX.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), Parex Resources (PXT.TO), Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO) and Suncor Energy (SU.TO) are down 2.8 to 5%.

Among financials shares, CDN Western Bank (CWB.TO), National Bank of Canada (NA.TO), Laurentian Bank (LB.TO), Manulife Financial (MFC.TO), Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) and Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO) are down 1 to 2.2%.

In the technology sector, Hut 8 Mining Corp (HUT.TO) is plunging nearly 11%. Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) is down 6%, while Converge Technology Solutions Corp (CTS.TO), Tecsys Inc (TCS.TO), Lightspeed Pos (LSPD.TO) and Dye & Durham (DND.TO) are down 3 to 4.5%. BlackBerry (BB.TO), Nuvei Corp (NVEI.TO) and Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO) are also down sharply.

Richelieu Hardware Limited (RCH.TO) reported diluted net earnings per share of $0.79 for the fourth quarter ended November 30, 2021, up 64.6% over the year-ago quarter. The company, which manufactures, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products, reported a 24.8% jump in sales in the fourth quarter of 2021. The stock is gaining about 0.65%.

Dollarama Inc (DOL.TO), Primo Water Corporation (PRMW.TO), Jamieson Wellness (JWEL.TO), Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) and Waste Connections (WCN.TO) are gaining 1 to 2%.

On the economic front, data released by Statistics Canada showed retail sales in Canada likely fell 2.1% month-over-month in December 2021, according to preliminary estimates. Considering November sales increased 0.7% over a month earlier, easing from a downwardly revised 1.5% in October.

On an annual basis, retail trade increased 4.4% in November, easing from an upwardly revised 5.5% in October.

Retail sales excluding autos in Canada increased 1.1% mom in November of 2021, below 1.3% in October and market forecasts of 1.3%.

Another data from Statistics Canada showed Canada's new home prices increased 0.2% from a month earlier in December of 2021, decelerating from a 0.8% rise in November. It was the slowest rise in new home prices since June of 2020. Year-on-year, new home prices advanced 11.6%, after a 11.7% surge in the previous month.

