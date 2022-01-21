Weill Cornell Researchers Show How Melanoma Tricks Lymph Nodes To Help Metastasis

Researchers at Weill Cornell Medicine have found out that the Melanoma cells release a small package that contains protein nerve growth factor receptor that travels all the way to the lymph to metastasize. The researchers believe that the study can help future researchers identify which patients need more aggressive treatment and will also help them come up with new treatment methods.

Senior author, Dr. David Lyden, Stavros S. Niarchos Professor in Pediatric Cardiology and a professor of pediatrics and of cell and developmental biology at Weill Cornell Medicine said, "What our study shows is that the lymph node functionally prepares for future metastases. There are many changes taking place in the lymph node even before the tumor cell gets there. We call it a pre-metastatic lymph node."

The lead author of the study which was published in Nature, Dr. He´ctor Peinado, head of the Microenvironment and Metastasis Laboratory, Molecular Oncology Program at the Spanish National Cancer Research Center (CNIO) in Madrid, Spain, has studied the release of exosome using mouse models. Exosomes contain different proteins that travel through blood in lymph vessels and get accumulated by cells.

Dr. Peinado has found out that NGFR protein is secreted by melanoma cells which are then carried to the lymph nodes and taken in by the lymph endothelial cells which makes the nodes make more vessels and cancer spreads more easily. This process is called lymphangiogenesis. The more vessels a lymph node has, the more tumor cells can enter," Dr. Lyden said.

In short, the NGFR makes the lymphatic endothelial cells open the flood gates for the metastasis to begin. NGFR also increases the secretion of adhesive molecule 1, which binds the vessels acting as catalysts.

Traditionally, doctors look for cancer cells in sentinel lymph nodes or first lymph nodes but the study has severely altered the previous understandings. "However, the examination of the sentinel lymph node for just tumor cells is not complete," Dr. Lyden said.

The researchers are also trying a small molecule inhibitor called THX-B to block NGFR from spreading. Dr. Lyden believes, "This drug needs a lot of testing. But eventually, I think an NGFR inhibitor could be used in the clinical setting."

