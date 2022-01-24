Singapore Inflation Rises In December

Singapore consumer price inflation rose in December, data published by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and the Ministry of Trade and Industry showed on Monday.

Consumer price inflation increased to 4.0 percent in December from 3.8 percent in November. Economists had expected a 3.8 percent rise.

This latest acceleration in inflation was largely due to a rise in core inflation and higher accommodation costs.

MAS core inflation rose to 2.1 percent in December from 1.6 percent in the previous month.

The increase in the core rate was largely due to rise in airfares reflecting higher prices of travel on vaccinated travel lanes.

In 2021, average consumer prices rose 2.3 percent, after a 0.2 percent decline in 2020. At the same time, MAS core CPI increased 0.9 percent, after a 0.2 percent fall in the previous year.

