Finland Producer Price Inflation Increases In December

Finland's producer price inflation accelerated in December, data from Statistics Finland showed on Monday.

Producer prices rose 23.3 percent year-on-year in December, following a 21.0 percent increase in November.

The increase in the producer prices for manufactured products was particularly attributable to risen prices of electricity, basic metals and oil product from December last year.

Import prices grew 25.4 percent annually in December and export prices rose 22.4 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices increased 2.9 percent in November, following a 0.9 percent growth in the prior month.

Economic News

