Taiwan Industrial Production Growth Slows In December

Taiwan's industrial production grew at a softer pace in December, data from the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed on Monday.

Industrial output increased 9.98 percent year-on-year in December, after an 11.37 percent increase November.

Manufacturing output rose 10.57 percent in December, after a 12.17 percent increase in the previous month. Electricity, gas and water supply output gained 4.17 percent.

Meanwhile, mining and quarrying fell 0.42 percent and water supply output declined 2.94 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, industrial production increased 1.19 percent in December, after a 0.43 percent rise in the prior month.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the retail sales increased 3.7 percent annually in December.

