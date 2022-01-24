Poland Retail Sales Accelerate In December

Poland's retail sales surged in December, figures from Statistics Poland showed on Monday.

Retail sales accelerated 8.0 percent year-on-year in December, following a 0.8 percent rise in the same month last year.

Sales of textiles, clothing, footwear rose 31.1 percent yearly in December and those of pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, orthopedic equipment accelerated 18.8 percent.

Sales of others grew 20.3 percent and those of newspapers, books, other sale in specialized stores surged 7.2 percent.

Sales of furniture, radio, TV and household appliances, and solid, liquid and gaseous fuels gained by 1.5 percent and 3.2 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, retail sales gained 14.9 percent in December.

For the January to December period, retail sales rose 8.1 percent.

At current prices, retail sales rose 16.9 percent annually in December. Economists had expected a 16.8 percent growth.

