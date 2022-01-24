Malaysia Stock Market Due For Support On Tuesday

The Malaysia stock market has finished lower in six straight sessions, sinking more than 45 points or 3 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,520-point plateau although it may stop the bleeding on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is mixed to higher, with bargain hunting expected after recent heavy losses. The European markets were sharply lower and the U.S. bourses moved higher and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The KLCI finished modestly lower on Monday following losses from the glove makers, support from the plantations and mixed performances from the financials and telecoms.

For the day, the index dipped 5.20 points or 0.34 percent to finish at 1,521.86 after trading between 1,518.82 and 1,525.82. Volume was 2.833 billion shares worth 1.883 billion ringgit. There were 595 decliners and 335 gainers.

Among the actives, Axiata advanced 1.07 percent, while CIMB Group sank 0.94 percent, Dialog Group slumped 0.39 percent, Genting surrendered 1.75 percent, Genting Malaysia tanked 2.46 percent, Hartalega Holdings plunged 3.83 percent, IHH Healthcare declined 1.52 percent, INARI jumped 1.54 percent, IOI Corporation improved 0.77 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong gained 0.66 percent, Maybank lost 0.36 percent, Maxis shed 0.46 percent, MRDIY dropped 0.56 percent, Petronas Chemicals and Tenaga Nasional both were up 0.11 percent, Press Metal skidded 0.97 percent, Public Bank and Petronas Gas both rose 0.24 percent, RHB Capital tumbled 2.27 percent, Sime Darby retreated 1.36 percent, Sime Darby Plantations added 0.76 percent, Telekom Malaysia climbed 1.38 percent, Top Glove plummeted 4.15 percent and Digi.com, MISC and PPB Group were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street ends up being positive as a late rally erased the deep losses that otherwise permeated the session.

The Dow climbed 99.13 points or 0.29 percent to finish at 34,364.50, while the NASDAQ gained 86.21 points or 0.63 percent to close at 13,855.13 and the S&P 500 rose 12.19 points or 0.28 percent to end at 4,410.13.

The stunning turnaround came as traders went bargain hunting following recent weakness on Wall Street, with some analysts describing the sell-off as overdone.

Concerns about tightening monetary policy continued to weigh on the markets early in the session ahead of this week's Federal Reserve meeting.

The Fed is scheduled to begin a two-day meeting later today, with the latest monetary policy decision due Wednesday afternoon. While the Fed is likely to leave interest rates unchanged, the accompanying statement could hint at the first rate hike as early as the next meeting in March.

Crude oil prices plunged sharply Monday amid rising fears the Federal Reserve might resort to aggressive monetary tightening. A firm dollar also weighed on oil prices on rising tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March dropped $1.83 or 2.2 percent at $83.31 a barrel.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis