Thai Stock Market May Find Traction On Tuesday

The Thai stock market has finished lower in five straight sessions, sinking almost 40 points or 2.4 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just above the 1,640-point plateau although it's called higher on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is mixed to higher, with bargain hunting expected after recent heavy losses. The European markets were sharply lower and the U.S. bourses moved higher and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The SET finished modestly lower on Monday following losses from the financials shares and a mixed performance from the energy producers.

For the day, the index sank 12.19 points or 0.74 percent to finish at 1,640.54 after trading between 1,639.14 and 1,654.99. Volume was 29.123 billion shares worth 76.905 billion baht. There were 1,348 decliners and 397 gainers, with 483 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info added 0.45 percent, while Thailand Airport retreated 1.59 percent, Asset World shed 0.43 percent, Bangkok Bank fell 0.38 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical lost 0.46 percent, Bangkok Expressway sank 0.61 percent, BTS Group slid 0.54 percent, CP All Public rose 0.43 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods advanced 0.97 percent, Energy Absolute soared 3.42 percent, Gulf gained 0.50 percent, IRPC declined 1.52 percent, Krung Thai Card was down 0.42 percent, PTT slumped 0.65 percent, PTT Exploration and Production plunged 2.36 percent, SCG Packaging improved 0.41 percent, Siam Commercial Bank weakened 0.40 percent, True Corporation perked 0.42 percent, TTB Bank plummeted 2.88 percent and Banpu, Kasikornbank, Krung Thai Bank, PTT Oil & Retail, PTT Global Chemical and Siam Concrete were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street ends up being positive as a late rally erased the deep losses that otherwise permeated the session.

The Dow climbed 99.13 points or 0.29 percent to finish at 34,364.50, while the NASDAQ gained 86.21 points or 0.63 percent to close at 13,855.13 and the S&P 500 rose 12.19 points or 0.28 percent to end at 4,410.13.

The stunning turnaround came as traders went bargain hunting following recent weakness on Wall Street, with some analysts describing the sell-off as overdone.

Concerns about tightening monetary policy continued to weigh on the markets early in the session ahead of this week's Federal Reserve meeting.

The Fed is scheduled to begin a two-day meeting later today, with the latest monetary policy decision due Wednesday afternoon. While the Fed is likely to leave interest rates unchanged, the accompanying statement could hint at the first rate hike as early as the next meeting in March.

Crude oil prices plunged sharply Monday amid rising fears the Federal Reserve might resort to aggressive monetary tightening. A firm dollar also weighed on oil prices on rising tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March dropped $1.83 or 2.2 percent at $83.31 a barrel.

Market Analysis