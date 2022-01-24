South Korea GDP Climbs 4.1% On Year In Q4

South Korea's gross domestic product expanded an annualized 4.1 percent on year in the fourth quarter of 2021, the Bank of Korea said on Tuesday.

That beat forecasts for an increase of 3.7 percent on year and was up from 4.0 percent in the previous three months.

On a seasonally adjusted quarterly basis, GDP rose 1.1 percent - again exceeding expectations for 0.9 percent and accelerating from 0.3 percent in the third quarter.

For all of 2021, gross domestic product expanded 4.0 percent.

Economic News

