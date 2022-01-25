Japan Leading, Coincident Indexes On Tap For Wednesday

Japan will on Wednesday see final November numbers for its leading and coincident indexes, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Previously, their scores were 101.5 and 89.8, respectively.

Australia will provide December results for the leading economic index from Westpac Bank; in November, the index rose 0.1 percent.

New Zealand will see December results for imports, exports, trade balance and credit card spending. In November, imports were worth NZ$6.73 billion and exports were at NZ$5.86 billion for a trade deficit of NZ$864 million. Credit card spending was down 0.1 percent on year.

Singapore will release December data for industrial production, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.9 percent on month and 12.0 percent on year following the 2.3 percent monthly increase and the 14.6 percent yearly gain in November.

Thailand will see December figures for industrial production, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 5.28 percent following the 4.84 percent increase in November.

Finally, the in Australia are closed on Wednesday for Australia Day and will re-open on Thursday.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.