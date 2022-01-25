Finland Jobless Rate Falls In December

Finland's jobless rate declined in December, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.

The unemployment rate for the 15 to 74 age group fell to 6.7 percent in December from 7.6 percent in the same month last year. In November, the unemployment rate was 6.0 percent.

The number of unemployed persons decreased to 187,000 in December from 203,000 in the last year.

The employment rate rose to 73.3 percent in December from 70.0 percent in the same month last year. The number of employed persons rose by 128,000 from a year ago to 2.59 million.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 7.0 percent in December.

In the fourth quarter, the unemployment rate was 6.8 percent.

In 2021, the jobless rate was 7.7 percent. The average number of unemployment was 212,000.

