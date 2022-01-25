Hungary Average Gross Wages Increase In November

Hungary's average gross earning growth accelerated in November, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.

Average gross earnings rose 10.2 percent year-on-year in November, following an 8.7 percent growth in October. In September, wages rose 9.2 percent.

The average gross earnings rose to HUF 446,775 in November from HUF 419,035 in the previous month.

Net earnings rose 10.2 percent annually in November, following an 8.7 percent gain in the prior month. Earnings increased to HUF 358,252 from HUF 337,250 in the preceding month.

