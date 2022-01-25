Wall Street To Open On A Negative Note

The pandemic situation is progressing, despite all the efforts across the world for vaccinating maximum individuals. Investor sentiments are highly influenced by the fluid situation.



A few economic and corporate earnings announcements are expected on Tuesday. Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower.

Asian shares finished broadly negative, while European shares are trading mostly up.

As of 7.35 am ET, the Dow futures were down 252.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 66.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 309.00 points.

The U.S. major stocks closed on a positive note on Monday. The Dow was down more than 1,000 points at its worst levels but ended the day up by 99.13 points or 0.3 percent at 34,364.50. The Nasdaq climbed 86.21 points or 0.6 percent to 13,855.13, while the S&P 500 rose 12.19 points or 0.3 percent to 4,410.13.



On the economic front, Case-Shiller Home Price Index for November will be published at 9.00 am ET. The consensus is for 1.0 percent, while it was up 0.9 percent last month.



The Redbook data for the week is scheduled at 8.55 am ET. In the prior week, the store sales were up 15.2 percent.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency's House Price Index or HPI for November will be released at 9.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 1.0 percent, while it was up 1.1 percent in the prior month.

The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence for January will be issued at 10.00 am. The consensus is for 111.9, while it was 115.8 in the prior month.



The Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index for January will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 14, while it was up 16 in the month.

The Fed Money Supply for December will be released at 1.00 pm ET. The M2 Money Supply was up $249.2 billion.

Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Tuesday. The Japanese stock market finished sharply lower. The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index closed the morning session at 27,027.23, down 561.14 points or 2.03 percent, after hitting a low of 27,006.37 earlier. Japanese shares closed modestly lower on Monday.

The Australian stock market was down, extending the losses in the previous two sessions.

European shares are trading mostly higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is progressing 62.86 points or 0.93 percent. The German DAX is adding 107.95 points or 0.71 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is gaining 66.69 points or 0.91 percent.

The Swiss Market Index is adding 75.00 points or 0.62 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 0.61 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com