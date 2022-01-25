U.S. Stocks Move Back To The Downside Amid Lingering Rate Worries

Stocks have moved notably lower in morning trading on Tuesday, moving back to the downside following the substantial rebound seen in the previous session. The major averages have more than offset Monday's gains but remain off the multi-month intraday lows set during the day.

While the major averages have regained some ground in recent trading, they continue to post steep losses. The Dow is down 384.56 points or 1.1 percent at 33,979.94, the Nasdaq is down 291.37 points or 2.1 percent at 13,563.75 and the S&P 500 is down 73.49 points or 1.7 percent at 4,336.64.

Lingering concerns about the outlook for monetary policy have contributed to the pullback on Wall Street as the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting gets underway.

The Fed is likely to leave interest rates unchanged when announcing its decision on Wednesday, although the accompanying statement could hint at the first rate hike as early as the next meeting in mid-March.

CME Group's FedWatch Tool is currently indicating an 84.8 percent chance that the Fed will raise interest rates by a quarter point in March.

On the earnings front, shares of General Electric (GE) have moved sharply lower after the conglomerate reported fourth quarter earnings that beat analyst estimates but weaker than expected revenues.

3M (MMM) has also moved to the downside on the day even though the company reported fourth quarter results that exceeded expectations on both the top and bottom lines.

Meanwhile, shares of American Express (AXP) are seeing significant strength after the credit card giant reported better than expected fourth quarter results.

In U.S. economic news, the Conference Board released a report showing consumer confidence pulled back by less than expected in the month of January.

The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index dipped to 113.8 in January after climbing to a revised 115.2 in December. Economists had expected the index to drop to 111.9 from the 115.8 originally reported for the previous month.

Semiconductor stocks are seeing considerable weakness in morning trading, resulting in a 2.7 percent slump by the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index.

Shares of Nvidia (NVDA) have come under pressure after a report from Bloomberg said the graphics chipmaker is preparing to abandon its $40 billion acquisition of Arm Ltd. from SoftBank Group Corp.

Significant weakness has also emerged among software stocks, dragging the Dow Jones U.S. Software Index down by 2.3 percent.

Housing stocks are also seeing considerable weakness after helping lead the rebound on Monday, with the Philadelphia Housing Sector Index down by 2.2 percent after spiking by 3.1 percent in the previous session.

Tobacco, retail and networking stocks have also shown notable moves to the downside, moving lower along with most of the other major sectors.

In overseas trading, stock across the Asia-Pacific region moved sharply lower during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index tumbled by 1.7 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index plunged by 2.6 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have turned mixed on the day. While the German DAX Index had edged down by 0.2 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.2 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.7 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries came under pressure early in the session but have regained ground since then. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 1.4 basis points at 1.749 percent after reaching a high of 1.774 percent.

Business News