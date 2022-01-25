Canadian Market Regains Some Lost Ground After Sharp Fall

The Canadian market, which plunged sharply Tuesday morning, as stocks from across various sectors are reeling under a severe bout of selling pressure, regained some lost ground subsequently, but still remains way down in negative territory around past mid morning.

Lingering concerns about the outlook for the Federal Reserve's monetary policy, caution ahead of Bank of Canada's rate decision, and mounting geopolitical concerns due to the tensions along the Ukrainian border are weighing on the market.

Technology stocks, which rebounded well Monday afternoon after having tumbled earlier in the session, are among the most prominent losers this morning. Healthcare, consumer discretionary, industrials, energy, financials and materials stocks are also mostly down with sharp losses.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which crashed to 20,130.45, losing about 440 points in the process, is down 200.11 points or 0.97% at 20,371.19.

The Capped Information Technology Index is down 4%. Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO), down more than 9%, is the biggest loser in the section. Dye & Durham is down more than 4%. Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO), Hut 8 Mining Corp (HUT.TO), Docebo Inc (DCBO.TO), Constellation Software (CSU.TO), BlackBerry (BB.TO) and Enghouse Systems (ENGH.TO) are lower by 2.5 to 3%.

In the healthcare sector, Well Health Technologies (WELL.TO), Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO), Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) and Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO) are down 2.7 to 2.8%.

Among consumer discretionary stocks, Martinrea International (MRE.TO) is declining 4.7%. Linamar Corp (LNR.TO), Magna International (MG.TO) and Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO) are down 2.1 to 3%. Dollarama (DOL.TO), Sleep Country Canada Holdings (ZZZ.TO) and Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS.TO) are also among the major losers.

In the energy sector, Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO), Birchcliff Energy (BIR.TO), Arc Resources (ARX.TO), Imperial Oil (IMO.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) and Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO) are down 1 to 3%.

Among materials shares, Interfor Corp (IFP.TO), Canfor Corp (CFP.TO), Lithium Americas Corp (LAC.TO), Lundin Mining Corp (LUN.TO) and Nutrien (NTR.TO) are down 2 to 4%.

In the financial sector, Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO), CDN Western Bank (CWB.TO), Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO) and Sun Life Financial (SLF.TO) are lower by 1 to 2%.

Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) reported first-quarter net earnings of $207 .7 million, up 8.6% and adjusted net earnings of $214 .2 million, up 8.3%, and up 22.0% and 18.4% respectively over the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

