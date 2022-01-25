Target The Bone To Treat Deadly Blood Cancer, Reveals New Columbia Study

A new study published in a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research has discovered that in order to stop one of the deadliest forms of blood cancer, i.e acute myeloid leukemia, doctors must work on the neighboring bone cells rather than targeting the cells, which cause the disease.

Acute myeloid leukemia or AML is known to be one of the most difficult to treat blood cancers. The cancer goes into remission with the use of drugs, which target and kill the stem cells, which cause leukemia. However, in most cases, the disease relapses with deadly results. In the relapse, patients develop new types of leukemic stem cells, which are immune to all types of treatment.

Commenting on the developments, cancer researcher Stavroula Kousteni, said, "Trying to develop additional drugs that target new stem cells is challenging because the cancer will eventually mutate to circumvent the drugs."

The research team, led by Kousteni, discovered that concentrating on neighboring cells in the bone marrow like the osteoblasts or the cells which make bone, could make the going tough for leukemia cells. This is because the osteoblasts are trapped into helping the leukemia stem cells.

According to the study findings, leukemia cells lure the osteoblasts to function to their advantage by releasing a molecule called kynurenine. The molecule binds to a serotonin receptor (HTR1B) on the osteoblasts, sending the message to osteoblasts to help nurture leukemic cells by secreting an acute phase response protein or SAA1, which then tells the leukemia cells to make more kynurenine, and a vicious cycle ensues, which leads to cancer progression.

Researchers found that the communication between leukemia cells and osteoblasts could

be broken, thus paving the way ahead for new AML treatments. In experiments done on mice, they found that genetically eliminating the serotonin receptor, which binds together kynurenine blocks the progression of leukemic cells.

And in humanized mice carrying leukemia cells from patients and experiencing an AML relapse, an experimental drug, which shows kynurenine synthesis "had a substantial effect in combination with traditional chemotherapy, thus slowing the progress of the disease.

Kousteni said, "The advantage of this approach is that it doesn't matter which stem cells are causing the disease. They all need osteoblasts to grow, and if we can stop these two types of cells from communicating, we might be able to stop the disease."

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Health News