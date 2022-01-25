China Stock Market May Take Further Damage On Wednesday

The China stock market headed south again on Tuesday, one day after ending the three-day losing streak in which it had dropped more than 45 points or 1.3 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,435-point plateau and it may extend those losses on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is one of volatile anxiety ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy statement later today, with tech shares expected to weigh heavily. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The SCI finished sharply lower on Tuesday following losses from the financials, properties, energy companies and resource stocks.

For the day, the index plunged 91.04 points or 2.58 percent to finish at the daily low of 3,433.06 after peaking at 3,519.83. The Shenzhen Composite Index retreated 79.18 points or 3.31 percent to end at 2,313.06.

Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China shed 0.64 percent, while Bank of China dropped 0.96 percent, China Construction Bank retreated 1.32 percent, China Merchants Bank tumbled 1.83 percent, Bank of Communications sank 0.84 percent, China Life Insurance tanked 2.19 percent, Jiangxi Copper plunged 4.83 percent, Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco) plummeted 5.09 percent, Yankuang Energy stumbled 3.61 percent, PetroChina declined 3.02 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) surrendered 2.10 percent, Huaneng Power cratered 7.76 percent, China Shenhua Energy slumped 2.99 percent, Gemdale weakened 2.79 percent, Poly Developments lost 2.81 percent, China Vanke fell 4.06 percent and China Fortune Land was down 4.36 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages opened lower on Tuesday and remained in the red throughout most of the trading day.

The Dow shed 66.77 points or 0.19 percent to finish at 34,297.73, while the NASDAQ plummeted 315.83 points or 2.28 percent to end at 13,539.29 and the S&P 500 sank 53.68 points or 1.22 percent to close at 4,356.45.

The continued volatility on Wall Street came as traders looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's highly anticipated monetary policy announcement later today. The Fed is likely to leave interest rates unchanged, although the accompanying statement could hint at the first rate hike as early as the next meeting in March.

The recovery attempt by the Dow was due to a rally by shares of American Express (AXP), fueled by better than expected fourth quarter results. Dow components Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and IBM Corp. (IBM) also posted strong Q4 gains that beat the street.

In U.S. economic news, the Conference Board said consumer confidence pulled back less than expected in January.

Crude oil prices moved sharply higher Tuesday, recovering after the previous session's decline amid a drop in supplies in the market due to growing tension in Eastern Europe and the Middle East. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended higher by $2.29 or 2.8 percent at $85.60 a barrel.

