New Zealand Inflation Data Due On Thursday

New Zealand will on Thursday release A4 numbers for consumer prices, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Inflation is expected to rise 1.3 percent on quarter and 5.7 percent on year after gaining 2.2 percent on quarter and 4.9 percent on year in the previous three months.

Australia will release Q4 numbers for import and export prices; in the three months prior, they were up 5.4 percent and 6.2 percent on quarter, respectively.

The Philippines will see December data for imports, exports and trade balance, as well as Q4 numbers for gross domestic product. In November, imports were up 36.8 percent on year and exports rose an annual 6.6 percent for a trade deficit of $4.706 billion. In Q3, GDP was up 3.8 percent on quarter and 7.1 percent on year.

Taiwan will provide an advance estimate for Q4 gross domestic product and see January results for its consumer confidence index. In the previous three months, GDP was up 3.7 percent, while the consumer confidence index had a score of 73.02 in December.

China will see December figures for industrial profits; in November, profits surged 38.0 percent on year.

Hong Kong will release December figures for import, exports and trade balance. In November, imports were up 20.0 percent on year and exports climbed an annual 25.0 percent for a trade deficit of HKD11.6 billion.

Finally, the stock in Taiwan are closed on Thursday for the start of the Lunar New Year break; They're off until Feb. 4.

