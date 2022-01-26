European Economics Preview: France Consumer Confidence Data Due

Consumer confidence data from France is due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.45 am ET, France statistical office Insee releases monthly consumer confidence survey results. The consumer sentiment index is forecast to fall to 98 in January from 100 in December.

At 3.30 am ET, Statistics Sweden is set to issue producer prices and foreign trade data for December.

Half an hour later, unemployment data is due from Poland. The jobless rate is expected to remain unchanged at 5.4 percent in December.

In the meantime, Italy's non-EU foreign trade data is due for December. The trade surplus totaled EUR 4.21 billion in November.

Economic News

