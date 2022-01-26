French Consumer Confidence Weakens Slightly In January

French consumer sentiment weakened slightly in January, survey results from the statistical office Insee showed on Wednesday.

The consumer confidence index dropped less-than-expected to 99 in January from 100 in December. The score was forecast to fall to 98.0.

The households' opinion balance related to their past financial situation increased one point to -16. Likewise, the one relative to their future personal financial situation rose to -7 from -8.

The index measuring current saving capacity improved to 22 from 21 and that for expected saving capacity advanced to 14 from 9.

Meanwhile, the share of households considering it is a suitable time to make major purchases decreased, with the corresponding index falling three points to -17 in January.

Households' assessment about the past as well as future standard of living deteriorated in January. The indicator for the past standard of living declined 3 points to -56 and that for future standard of living to -33 from -30.

Further, the survey showed that the households' fears about unemployment trend remained stable in January as the index held steady at 4.

The share of households considering that prices were on the rise during the past twelve months continued to rise after the very strong increase in November. The corresponding balance gained two points to 28, the highest level since July 2011.

The proportion of households considering that prices will be on the rise during the next twelve months increased slightly, to -7 from -8.

