Italy Non-EU Trade Surplus Rises In December

Italy's trade surplus with non-EU27 countries increased in December from the previous month, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Wednesday.

The non-EU27 trade surplus rose to EUR 4.74 billion from EUR 4.22 billion in November. In the same period last year, the surplus was EUR 7.97 billion.

Exports to non-EU27 countries increased 12.6 percent annually, but slightly slower than the 13.4 percent rise in November.

At the same time, imports registered a robust growth of 45.8 percent after climbing 37.8 percent in the previous month.

Month-on-month, exports were down by seasonally adjusted 2.1 percent, while imports increased 4.3 percent in December.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.