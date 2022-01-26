World Market Trends At 6 A.M. ET

Here is a snapshot of the global across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Global equity markets regained momentum ahead of the much-awaited monetary policy pronouncements by the Fed. Despite red-hot inflation, markets are hoping that the Fed would not be more hawkish, to raise rates earlier than March. Equities rebounded despite the simmering Russia-Ukraine tensions. Asian stocks mostly finished in green zone. European stocks are buoyant. American stock futures too are bullish. The Dollar Index increased further. Bond yields mostly hardened, in alignment with the interest rate hike expectations. Crude oil prices continued to move higher as a larger-than-expected depletion in crude inventories in the U.S. exacerbated supply concerns triggered by political tensions in Eastern Europe and Middle East. Gold dropped amidst the Dollar's strength. Cryptocurrencies extended gains.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 34,655.70, up 1.04%

S&P 500 (US500) at 4,419.10, up 1.44%

Germany's DAX at 15,448.10, up 2.14%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,497.64, up 1.71%

France's CAC 40 at 6988.83, up 2.21%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,169.25, up 2.23%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 27,011.33, down 0.44%

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 6,961.60, down 2.49% (Jan, 25)

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,455.67, up 0.66%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 24,289.90, up 0.19%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 1.787%, up 0.10%

Germany at -0.0785%, up 3.09%

France at 0.327%, down 0.76%

U.K. at 1.1855%, up 1.50%

Japan at 0.134%, up 0.00%

Currencies:

EURUSD at 1.1281, down 0.16%

GBPUSD at 1.3519 up 0.17%

USDJPY at 114.16, up 0.26%

AUDUSD at 0.7174, up 0.36%

USDCAD at 1.2569, down 0.46%

Dollar Index at 96.08, up 0.14%

Commodities:

Crude Oil WTI Futures (March) at $86.12, up 0.61%

Brent Oil Futures (April) at $87.82, up 0.73%

Gold Futures (February) at $1,845.10, down 0.40%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $38,011.05, up 4.16%

Ethereum at $2,529.39, up 3.98%

BNB at $388.27, up 3.94%

Cardano at $1.07, up 2.80%

Solana at $97.18, up 4.57%

