New Zealand Credit Card Spending Growth Slows In December

New Zealand credit card spending rose at a softer pace in December, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand said on Tuesday.

Credit card spending increased 0.2 percent monthly in December, after a 3.1 percent growth in November. Spending rose for the third straight month.

On a yearly basis, credit card spending grew 1.2 percent in December, after a 0.4 percent decrease in the previous month.

Domestic billings rose 0.1 percent monthly to NZ$4.274 billion and overseas billings fell to NZ$335 million in December, data showed.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.