Singapore Industrial Production Growth Accelerates In December

Singapore's industrial production growth accelerated in December, data from the Economic Development Board showed on Tuesday.

Industrial output grew 15.6 percent year-on-year in December, following a 14.1 percent rise in November. Production was forecast to increase 12.0 percent.

Excluding biomedical manufacturing, industrial production rose 5.0 percent yearly in December, after a 11.9 percent increase in the preceding month.

On a monthly basis, industrial production rose 4.3 percent in December, after a 1.8 percent growth in the previous month. Economists had expected a 0.9 percent rise.

Within total sectors, biomedical manufacturing logged a sharp annual growth of 87.7 percent in December, followed by a 40.8 percent rise in transport engineering.

Precision engineering gained 16.4 percent. General manufacturing and chemicals increased by 7.7 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, output of the electronics cluster declined 2.9 percent.

