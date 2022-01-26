Japan Leading Index Rises More Than Estimated

Japan's leading index rose more than initially estimated in November, final estimates from the Cabinet Office showed on Tuesday.

The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, rose to 103.2 in November from 101.5 in the previous month. In the initial estimate, the reading was 103.0.

The coincident index climbed to 92.8 in November from 89.8 a month ago. According to the initial estimate, the score was 93.6.

The lagging index rose to 93.4 in November from 93.6 in the initial estimate. In October, the reading was 93.1.

