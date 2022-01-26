Sweden Producer Prices At 30-Year High

Sweden's producer prices increased to the highest rate in thirty years in December, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Tuesday.

The producer price index grew 20.1 percent year-on-year in December, following an 18.1 percent rise in November. Prices rose for the eleventh month in a row.

Import prices increased 18.2 percent yearly in December and rose 1.6 percent from a month ago.

Export prices grew 18.9 percent annually in December and increased 1.5 percent from the previous month.

On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 4.0 percent in December.

