Denmark Retail Sales Fall In December

Denmark's retail sales declined for the second straight month in December, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Tuesday.

Retail sales fell a seasonally adjusted 4.5 percent month-on-month in December, following a 0.4 percent decline in November.

Sales of clothing and other goods declined 10.9 percent monthly in December. Sales of other consumables decreased 5.8 percent and those of food and grocery fell 1.4 percent.

On an annual basis, retail sales grew 3.4 percent in December, following a 1.5 percent rise in the previous month.

In the fourth quarter, retail sales declined 1.3 percent quarterly, following a 1.1 percent fall in the third quarter. At the same time, retail sales rose 0.9 percent annualy.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.