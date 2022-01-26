Bay Street Likely To Open Higher

Canadian shares are likely to open on a positive note on Wednesday, tracking European stocks and firm crude oil prices.

The Bank of Canada is scheduled to announce its interest rate decision at 10 AM ET. The central bank, which is expected to sound hawkish on the back of high inflation and a drop in the jobless rate, is likely to leave its interest rate unchanged at 0.25%.

Economists expect the BoC to hike rates sooner than previously indicated given the strong economic outlook.

Preliminary data on Canadian wholesale sales for the month of December is due at 8:30 AM ET.

The U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement, due later in the day, will be the main focus today. The Fed is expected to announce the early termination of QE asset purchases and signal its first rate hike in March to fight inflation.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) reported diluted EPS of C$1.69 for the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 18% over the year-ago quarter.

The Canadian stock market ended marginally up on Tuesday, recovering remarkably well after a sharp early setback. Short-covering and bargain hunting after recent heavy losses contributed to the market's strong rebound.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a small gain of 19.68 points or 0.1% at 20,590.98. The index, which had plunged to 20,130.45 early on in the session, climbed to a high of 20,746.69 before paring gains.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Wednesday as investors braced for a hawkish Fed outcome.

European stocks are up sharply, extending gains from the previous session with investors hunting for battered stocks affected by the recent sell-off. Encourging revenue forecast from Microsoft is contributing as well to the positive sentiment.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are up $0.75 or 0.88% at $86.35 a barrel.

Gold futures are down $5.60 or 0.31% at $1,846.90 an ounce, while Silver futures are gaining $0.074 or 0.31% at $23.970 an ounce.

