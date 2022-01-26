U.S. Stocks Mostly Positive As Fed Announcement Looms

With the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement looming, stocks are mostly higher in afternoon trading on Wednesday. The major averages fluctuated early in the session but have been hovering firmly in positive territory in recent trading.

Currently, the tech-heavy Nasdaq is outperforming its counterparts, surging by 327.14 points or 2.4 percent to 13,866.44. The Dow is up 314.19 points or 0.9 percent at 34,611.92 and the S&P 500 is up 66.66 points or 1.5 percent at 4,423.11.

A rally by stocks is contributing to the strength on Wall Street, as reflected by the jump by the Nasdaq, which ended Tuesday's trading at an eight-month closing low.

The strength in the tech sector comes amid a significant advance by shares of Microsoft (MSFT), with the software giant spiking by 4.8 percent.

The strong gain by Microsoft comes after the company reported better than expected fiscal second quarter results and provided upbeat guidance.

Meanwhile, traders continue to look ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement later this afternoon.

The Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged, but its accompanying statement could signal plans to raise rates as early as its next meeting in March.

CME Group's FedWatch Tool is currently indicating an 88.2 percent chance that the Fed will raise interest rates by a quarter point in March.

On the U.S. economic front, a report released by the Commerce Department showed new home sales in the U.S. surged much more than expected to a nine-month high in the month of December.

The Commerce Department said new home sales soared by 11.9 percent to an annual rate of 811,000 in December after spiking by 11.7 percent to a revised rate of 725,000 in November.

Economists had expected new home sales to jump by 2.2 percent to a rate of 760,000 from the 744,000 originally reported for the previous month.

With the much bigger than expected increase, new home sales reached their highest annual rate since hitting 873,000 last March.

Sector News

Semiconductor stocks continue to see substantial strength after moving sharply lower in the previous session, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index soaring by 4.3 percent.

The semiconductor index plunged by 3.7 percent on Tuesday, ending the session at its worst closing level in three months.

Chipmaker Texas Instruments (TXN) is posting a standout gain after reporting fourth quarter results that exceeded analyst estimates and providing upbeat guidance.

Microsoft has also helped lead a rally by software stocks, as reflected by the 3.6 percent spike by the Dow Jones U.S. Software Index. The index dropped to a seven-month closing low on Tuesday.

Brokerage stocks are also turning in a strong performance in afternoon trading, resulting in a 2.3 percent jump by the NYSE Arca Broker/Dealer Index.

Airline, biotechnology and computer hardware stocks are also seeing notable strength, while gold and telecom stocks have moved to the downside on the day.

AT&T (T) is leading the telecom sector lower, plunging by 6.4 percent despite reporting better than expected fourth quarter results.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index fell by 0.4 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index climbed by 0.7 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets all moved sharply higher on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index jumped by 1.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index surged up by 2.1 percent and 2.2 percent, respectively.

In the bond market, treasuries are showing a lack of direction as traders await the Fed announcement. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by less than a basis point at 1.778 percent.

