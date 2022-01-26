New Zealand Consumer Prices Jump 5.9% On Year In Q4

Consumer prices in New Zealand were up 5.9 percent on year in the fourth quarter of 2021, Statistics New Zealand said on Thursday.

That exceeded expectations for an increase of 5.7 percent and accelerated from 4.9 percent in the three months prior.

Individually, housing and household utilities increased 7.6 percent, with home ownership up 16 percent. Transport increased 15 percent, with private transport supplies and services up 21 percent. Food prices increased 4.1 percent, with grocery food up 3.9 percent.

On a seasonally adjusted quarterly basis, consumer prices climbed 1.4 percent - again topping forecasts for 1.3 percent but slowing from 2.2 percent in the third quarter.

