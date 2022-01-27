Hong Kong GDP Data Due On Friday

Hong Kong will on Friday release an advance estimate for Q4 gross domestic product, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. GDP is expected to rise 0.8 percent on quarter and 4.7 percent on year after adding 0.1 percent on quarter and 5.0 percent on year in the previous three months.

Singapore will provide Q4 unemployment data and December numbers for import, export and producer prices. In Q3, the jobless rate was 2.6 percent. In November, export prices rose 22.3 percent on year, import prices climbed 18.3 percent on year and producer prices jumped 26.0 percent on year.

Australia will see Q4 figures for producer prices; in the three months prior, producer prices were up 1.1 percent on quarter and 2.9 percent on year.

Japan will release January data for Tokyo area consumer prices; in December, overall inflation was up 0.8 percent on year and core CPI rose 0.5 percent.

South Korea will provide December data for industrial production and retail sales. Output is expected to rise 1.0 percent on month and 2.0 percent on year after gaining 5.1 percent on month and 5.9 percent on year in November. Retail sales fell 1.9 percent on month in November but gained 4.6 percent on year.

Finally, the stock in Taiwan remain closed for the Lunar New Year break; they're off until Feb. 4.

