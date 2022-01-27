Electrolux Sees $85 Mln In Charges For Q4 After Arbitration In US Tariff Case

logo
Swedish home appliance maker Electrolux AB (ELUXY.PK), said on Thursday that its fourth-quarter income will be impacted by $85 million charges it decided to record towards arbitration in U.S. tariff case.

The move of the company follows an American appeals panel ruling upholding the U.S. Department of Commerce (DOC) antidumping review, for the imposition of a tariff rate of 72.4 percent on washing machines imported into the country, from Mexico during the 12-month period to January 2017.

The expense of $85 million will impact the operating profit of business area North America in the fourth quarter of 2021 and will be reported as a non-recurring item. Income for the period will be reduced by $63 million, the home appliances maker said in a statement.

Electrolux will pay the outstanding tariff plus accrued interest. Payment is expected to occur during 2022 and until then the amount is recognized as a current liability.

In addition the Stockholm-headquartered firm said, it "will pursue appropriate legal action to recover the amount of the increased tariff rate and other costs from its prior counsel. Further, for comparison, the final rates since 2016-17 have been between 2 percent and 4 percent."

Earlier, Electrolux North America had appealed the DOC decision, stating that the levy lacks legal merit and that a correctly set tariff should have been significantly lower.

The arbitration panel, appointed by the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) Secretariat to rule on the matter, has now denied the appeal and upheld the original DOC decision.

The 72.41 percent tariff rate was set by the DOC after Electrolux prior external counsel failed to timely file responses to requests for data.

However, Electrolux had stated that the DOC's decision lacks legal merit, as the commerce department failed to ask the company through actual notice to provide the relevant documents or the necessary timeframe to submit a response, as required by the World Trade Organization Anti-Dumping Agreement and the DOC's own internal guidelines.

