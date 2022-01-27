World Market Trends At 6 A.M. ET

logo
Here is a snapshot of the global markets across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Global market sentiment was heavily impacted as an aggressively hawkish Fed resolved to hike interest rates, end monetary stimulus and shrink its balance sheet to tame the raging inflation which was at a 40-year high. Asian stocks closed deep in the red. European stocks are mostly negative. American stock futures however edged up. The Dollar Index surged by almost a percent. Bond yields mostly hardened, in alignment with the imminent interest rate hike expectations. Crude oil prices moved higher amidst persisting geopolitical risks and despite a larger-than-expected expansion in U.S. inventory. Non-interest-bearing Gold dropped as Fed appeared inclined to increase interest rates as much as required to tame inflation. Cryptocurrency market shed around 3 percent.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 34,178.60, up 0.03%
S&P 500 (US500) at 4,355.00, up 0.12%
Germany's DAX at 15,391.57, down 0.44%
U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,504.67, up 0.47%
France's CAC 40 at 6972.58, down 0.13%
Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,151.65, down 0.31%
Japan's Nikkei 225 at 26,170.30, down 3.11%
Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 6,838.30, down 1.77%
China's Shanghai Composite at 3,394.25, down 1.78%
Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 23,807.00, down 1.99%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 1.835%, down 0.58%
Germany at -0.0525%, up 25%
France at 0.354%, up 3.21%
U.K. at 1.2440%, up 3.49%
Japan at 0.154%, up 11.96%

Currencies:

EURUSD at 1.1186, down 0.45%
GBPUSD at 1.3399 down 0.46%
USDJPY at 115.21, up 0.50%
AUDUSD at 0.7077, down 0.51%
USDCAD at 1.2704, up 0.31%
Dollar Index at 96.93, up 1.03%

Commodities:

Crude Oil WTI Futures (March) at $87.42, up 0.08%
Brent Oil Futures (April) at $88.80, up 0.07%
Gold Futures (February) at $1,809.60, down 1.10%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $36,387.76, down 4.17%
Ethereum at $2,427.75, up 3.92%
BNB at $367.80, down 5.20%
Cardano at $1.04, down 2.31%
XRP at $0.6061, down 4.43%

