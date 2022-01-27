UK Retail Sales Drop Below Seasonal Norms In January: CBI

UK retail sales declined below seasonal norms in January due to the tightened Covid restrictions amid the spread of the Omicron wave, the Distributive Trades Survey from the Confederation of British Industry showed on Thursday.

A net 23 percent of retailers said sales were seen as poor for the time of the year in January compared to -2 percent in December. This was the biggest fall since March 2021.

About 17 percent said sales are expected to remain below norms in February.



About 28 percent said retail sales grew at an above average pace in the year to January compared to 8 percent in December. The balance for expected sales in February weakened to 24 percent.

"Even as cases fall and Omicron-related restrictions are rowed back, retailers will be looking to the year ahead with a degree of concern," Ben Jones, lead economist at the CBI, said.

"The sector faces an inflation double whammy, as rising energy and transport costs erode households' spending power and retailers' own costs continue to mount," Jones added.

