Wall Street Likely To Open On Weak Note

Lower U.S. futures and somewhat sluggish European point to a slightly weak start for U.S. stocks Thursday morning.

Data on fourth-quarter GDP, personal consumption expenditure in the fourth quarter, durable goods orders data for the month of December, and jobless claims data for the week ended January 22, are due at 8:30 AM ET.

Data on pending home sales in the U.S. is due out at 10 AM ET.

After exhibiting strength for much of the day's session till the Federal Reserve announced its monetary policy, U.S. stocks moved to the downside Wednesday.

The late-day pullback on Wall Street came after the Fed indicated that it plans to begin raising interest rates "soon," citing elevated inflation and a strong labor market.

The Nasdaq, which surged up 3.4%, ended with a gain of just 2.82 points or less than a tenth of a percent at 13,542.12. The Dow ended down by 129.64 points or 0.4 percent at 34,168.09, while the S&P 500 settled with a loss of 6.52 points or 0.2 percent at 4,349.93.

NcDonald's Corp (MCD) reported a 19 percent increase in profit for the fourth-quarter at $1.64 billion, up from $1.38 billion in the prior-year quarter.

Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) reported fourth quarter net income of $68 million, or $0.11 per diluted share. The carrier, which anticipates a loss in the current quarter through March, expects to be profitable for the remaining three quarters of 2022 and for the full year.

Asian stocks ended sharply lower on Thursday, reacting to the hawkish tone from the Federal Reserve. On Wednesday, the Fed signaled its plans to hike interest rates in March and end its bond purchases that month to counter escalating inflation.

The hawkish tone, reflecting the upside risks to inflation triggered a dollar rally and dented the appeal of equities. Escalating Russia-Ukraine political tensions also sapped investors' appetite for riskier assets.

European stocks are off early lows in cautious trade with investors digesting a slew of earnings updates.

In commodities trading, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are up $0.70 or 0.8 percent at $88.05 a barrel. Gold futures are down $22.10 or 1.21 percent at $1,807.60 an ounce.

