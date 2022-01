Spain Jobless Rate Lowest Since 2008

Spain's unemployment rate declined in the fourth quarter to the lowest since 2008 as the continued to recover, the statistical office INE said on Thursday.

The jobless rate fell to 13.33 percent from 14.57 percent in the third quarter. The rate was the lowest since the third quarter of 2008, when it stood at 11.23 percent.

The rate was forecast to drop moderately to 14.2 percent.

The number of unemployed decreased by 312,900 to 3.103 million in the fourth quarter.



Employment increased by 78,700 in agriculture and by 45,900 in services. In industry, job creation rose by 37,100. Meanwhile, employment in construction declined by 7,700.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.