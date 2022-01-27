U.S. Stocks May See Early Strength On Upbeat Economic News

Following the pullback seen late in the previous session, stocks are likely to move back to the upside in early trading on Thursday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the , with the Dow futures up by 68 points.

Early buying interest may be generated in reaction to a report from the Commerce Department showing stronger than expected U.S. economic growth in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The report said real gross domestic product spiked by 6.9 percent in the fourth quarter after jumping by 2.3 percent in the third quarter. Economists had expected GDP to surge up by 5.5 percent.

The Commerce Department said the stronger than expected GDP growth reflected increases in private inventory investment, exports, consumer spending and nonresidential fixed investment.

The data may offset concerns that the Omicron variant of the derailed the even as the Federal Reserve prepares to begin raising interest rates to combat inflation.

Adding to the positive sentiment, the Labor Department released a report showing initial jobless claims pulled back in the week ended January 22nd following a bigger than expected increase in the previous week.

The report said initial jobless claims fell to 260,000, a decrease of 30,000 from the previous week's revised level of 290,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to drop to 260,000 from the 286,000 originally reported for the previous week.

However, the upward momentum on Wall Street may be partly offset by a negative reaction to earnings from big-name companies like Intel (INTC), Tesla (TSLA) and McDonald's (MCD).

The Commerce Department also released a separate report showing new orders for durable goods fell by more than expected in the month of December amid a sharp pullback in orders for transportation equipment.

The report said durable goods orders slumped by 0.9 percent in December after soaring by an upwardly revised 3.2 percent in November.

Economists had expected durable goods orders to decrease by 0.5 percent compared to the 2.6 percent spike that had been reported for the previous month.

Excluding the steep drop in orders for transportation equipment, durable goods orders rose by 0.4 percent in December after jumping by 1.1 percent in November. Ex-transportation orders were expected to increase by 0.5 percent.

Not long after the start of trading, the National Association of Realtors is scheduled to release its report on pending home sales in the month of December. Pending home sales are expected to edge down by 0.2 percent.

A pending home sale is one in which a contract was signed but not yet closed. Normally, it takes four to six weeks to close a contracted sale.

Stocks were mostly higher for much of the trading session on Wednesday but came under pressure in reaction to the Federal Reserve's highly anticipated monetary policy announcement. The major averages all moved to the downside, although the Nasdaq managed to creep back above the unchanged line.

After surging as much as 3.4 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq pulled back well off its best levels but still inched up 2.82 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 13,542.12. Meanwhile, the Dow fell 129.64 points or 0.4 percent to 34,168.09 and the S&P 500 dipped 6.52 points or 0.2 percent to 4,349.93.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved sharply lower during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index plummeted by 3.1 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index tumbled by 1.8 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have moved to the upside after seeing early weakness. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.9 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.1 percent and the German DAX Index is just above the unchanged line.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are climbing $0.69 to $88.04 a barrel after jumping $1.75 to $87.35 a barrel on Wednesday. Meanwhile, after tumbling $22.80 to $1,829.70 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are plunging $27.10 to $1,802.60 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 115.37 yen versus the 114.64 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Wednesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1145 compared to yesterday's $1.1240.

