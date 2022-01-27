Italy Industrial Sales Growth Slows

Italy's industrial sales grew at a slower pace in November, preliminary data from the statistical office ISTAT showed Thursday.

Industrial sales rose a seasonally adjusted 2.4 percent from the previous month, when they grew 2.9 percent.



Domestic market sales grew 2.2 percent and foreign market turnover increased 2.7 percent.



On a year-on-year basis, industrial sales grew a calendar adjusted 22.2 percent in November after a 17.0 percent increase in October.



In the three months to November, total industrial turnover rose 3.5 percent from the previous three months.



The manufacturing turnover volume rose 1.7 percent from the previous month and 10.6 percent from a year ago.

Economic News

