South Africa Hikes Key Interest Rate Further

South Africa's central bank raised the key interest rate further on Thursday in a split vote citing upside risks to inflation.

The Monetary Policy Committee decided to raise the repurchase rate by 25 basis points to 4 percent, the South African Reserve Bank said in a statement. The hike was in line with economists' expectations.

The rate was hiked in the previous policy meeting in November last year.

Four policymakers voted for an increase, while one favored an unchanged stance.

"Given the expected trajectory for headline inflation and upside risks, the Committee believes a gradual rise in the repo rate will be sufficient to keep inflation expectations well anchored and moderate the future path of interest rates," SARB Governor Lesetja Kganyago said.

"However, economic and financial conditions are expected to remain more volatile for the foreseeable future."

The bank's policy rate path indicated a gradual normalization in the first quarter of this year, and into 2023 and 2024, given the inflation forecast.

The SARB raised the headline inflation forecast for this year to 4.9 percent, which is seen easing to 4.5 percent next year.

GDP growth forecast for this year and next were retained at 1.7 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively. Growth is seen at 2.0 percent in 2024.

The bank attributed the deceleration in growth from 2021 to 2022 to the fading rebound from the pandemic, alongside a climbdown from high export prices.

