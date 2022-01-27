Magnesium Levels In Body Important In Fight Against Cancer Cells, Reveals Study

Researchers from the University of Basel and University Hospital Basel have studied the importance of proper levels of magnesium in the blood. The magnesium levels play an important role in the body's immune system's capability to fight pathogens and cancer cells. The T cells present in the body need a minimum level of magnesium for them to function properly. These research findings have serious implications for cancer patients as well.

Magnesium deficiency is known to be associated with cancer as well as infections. Earlier studies have shown that cancerous growths spread faster in the bodies of mice when the animals get lesser magnesium intake. However, till now very little research has been done as to how this mineral impacts the immune system.

Now, researchers led by Professor Christoph Hess, from the Department of Biomedicine at the University of Basel and the Department of Medicine at the University of Cambridge, have found out that T cells can eliminate cancer cells efficiently only in a magnesium-rich environment. Specifically, magnesium is important for the functioning of a T cell surface protein called LFA-1, which acts as a docking site for the activation of T-cells.

Commenting on the findings, Hess said, "LFA-1 acts as a docking site, which plays a key role in the activation of T cells. However, in the inactive state this docking site is in a bent conformation and thus cannot efficiently bind to infected or abnormal cells. This is where magnesium comes into play. If magnesium is present in sufficient quantities in the vicinity of the T cells, it binds to LFA-1 and ensures that it remains in an extended and therefore active position."

The fact that magnesium is essential for the working of T cells is an important finding for modern cancer immunotherapies. These therapies aim to mobilize the immune system, in particular cytotoxic T cells, to fight cancer cells. In experimental models, the researchers were able to show that the immune response of T cells against cancer cells was helped by an increase in the local magnesium concentration in tumors.

Hess added, "In order to verify this observation clinically, we're now looking for ways to increase the concentration of magnesium in tumors in a targeted manner. The promising nature of these strategies is demonstrated by further analyses performed by the research team working with Christoph Hess.

With help from earlier studies of cancer patients, the researchers were able to show that immunotherapies were not that effective in patients with insufficient levels of magnesium in their blood.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Health News