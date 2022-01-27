U.S. Stocks Going On Another Rollercoaster Ride

Stocks have once again shown wild swings over the course of the trading day on Thursday, extending the volatility seen throughout the week. The major averages pulled back sharply after an early rally but have recently bounced back to the upside.

Currently, the major averages are turning in a mixed performance. While the Nasdaq is down 44.16 points or 0.3 percent at 13,497.96, the Dow is up 71.12 points or 0.2 percent at 34,239.21 and the S&P 500 is up 1.57 points or less than a tenth of a percent at 4,351.50.

The choppy trading on Wall Street comes as traders weigh upbeat fourth quarter GDP against the prospect of higher interest rates.

Stocks initially showed a positive reaction to a Commerce Department report showing stronger than expected GDP growth in the fourth quarter of 2021.

However, traders have recently shown a reluctance to maintain any meaningful moves, resulting in a roller-coaster ride on Wall Street.

The report showed real gross domestic product spiked by 6.9 percent in the fourth quarter after jumping by 2.3 percent in the third quarter. Economists had expected GDP to surge up by 5.5 percent.

Economists had pointed out the strong GDP growth was primarily due to a massive surge in inventories, which added 4.9 percentage points, the second largest contribution since 1987.

"While normally such a large inventory build would be very negative for future growth, in today's environment it points to an easing of supply-chain snarls and means consumers will have more products to purchase once the winter lull passes," said Kathy Bostjancic, Chief U.S. Financial Economist at Oxford Economics.

The Labor Department also released a report showing initial jobless claims pulled back in the week ended January 22nd following a bigger than expected increase in the previous week.

The report said initial jobless claims fell to 260,000, a decrease of 30,000 from the previous week's revised level of 290,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to drop to 260,000 from the 286,000 originally reported for the previous week.

Meanwhile, separate reports from the Commerce Department and the National Association of Realtors showed steeper than expected drops in durable goods orders and pending home sales in the month of December.

Sector News

Semiconductor stocks have moved sharply lower over the course of the session, dragging the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index down by 3.7 percent to its lowest intraday level in over three months.

Industry giant Intel (INTC) is leading the semiconductor sector lower after reporting better than expected fourth quarter results but providing a mixed outlook.

Substantial weakness has also emerged among gold stocks, as reflected by the 2.3 percent slump by the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index.

The weakness in the gold sector comes amid another steep drop by the price of the precious metal, with gold for February delivery plunging $36.60 to $1,793.10 an ounce.

Oil service, networking and banking stocks have also come under pressure over the course of the session, while strength remains visible among pharmaceutical, retail and software stocks.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock across the Asia-Pacific region moved sharply lower during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index plummeted by 3.1 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index tumbled by 1.8 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets moved to the upside after seeing early weakness. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index jumped by 1.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index rose by 0.6 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.

In the bond market, treasuries are regaining ground after coming under pressure going into the close of the previous session. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 5.4 basis points at 1.794 percent.

