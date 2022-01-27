Pot Before Driving Makes 50% Of Drivers Impaired

UC San Diego School of Medicinal Cannabis has published new research where it has been shown that at least half of the people who drive while high suffer from impairments while undergoing driving simulations.

The two-year-long study conducted by the Center for Medicinal Cannabis Research tested 191 regular cannabis users partaking using different levels of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, ranging from 5.9% to 13.4% before a several-hour-long driving simulation test. The results of the study were published in the latest edition of JAMA Psychiatry magazine on Wednesday.

The study clearly showed that the group of participants who used THC, marked as the placebo group, had a significantly low composite diving score in the simulation tests. The tests were designed to create simulations of important driving variables like swearing lanes, divided attention tests, and following a lead car. According to the researchers, while not everyone in the group showed signs of impairment, a safe assumption of at least 50% of the participants performed significantly worse under the influence of the drug.

"Our study of a large group of regular users underscores the complexity in understanding the relationship between cannabis intake and driving decrements, reinforces the challenges in communicating the varying level of risks associated with the use and the difficulty in identifying the subset of individuals most at risk for impaired driving," said first and senior author Thomas Marcotte, co-director of CMCR and a professor of psychiatry at UCSD School of Medicine.

The study also showed that the effect was at the highest at the 30 minutes to 90 minutes and then slowly receded until finally normal after four hours. "Although users in the THC group felt impaired and were hesitant to drive at 30 minutes, by one hour, 30 minutes they believed the impairment was wearing off and were more willing to drive," Marcotte added. "This was despite their performance not significantly improving from the 30-minute point. This may indicate a false sense of safety, and these first few hours may constitute a period of greatest risk since users are self-evaluating whether it is safe to drive."

Co-author Robert Fitzgerald, professor of clinical pathology at UCSD School of Medicine, director of the Toxicology Laboratory, and associate director of Clinical Chemistry Laboratory at UCSD Health said that the effect of THC had nothing to do with the different levels of dosage used on the participants. "The complete lack of correlation between blood concentrations and driving performance was somewhat surprising. It's strong evidence against developing 'per se' driving under the influence statutes," Fitzgerald added.

