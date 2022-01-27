South Korea Retail Sales Add 2.0% On Month In December

The value of retail sales in South Korea was up a seasonally adjusted 2.0 percent on month in December, Statistics Korea said on Friday.

That beat forecasts for an increase of 1.0 percent following the 1.9 percent decline in November.

On a yearly basis, retail sales advanced 6.5 percent - again beating forecasts for an increase of 5 percent following the 4.6 percent gain in the previous month.

For all of 2021, retail sales gained 5.5 percent.

