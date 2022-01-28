European Economics Preview: Germany GDP Data Due

Quarterly national accounts from Germany and France are due on Friday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.

At 1.30 am ET, France's statistical office Insee is scheduled to issue fourth quarter GDP data. Economists forecast GDP to grow 0.5 percent sequentially, slower than the 3 percent increase in the third quarter.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's import prices for December. Import price inflation is seen at 26.4 percent compared to 24.7 percent in November.



In the meantime, GDP data from Sweden and retail sales and household consumption from Norway are due.

At 2.45 am ET, France's producer price figures are due for December.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE releases flash GDP data for the fourth quarter. The is forecast to grow 1.4 percent, slower than the 2.6 percent sequential growth seen in the third quarter.

Also, economic tendency survey results from Sweden and KOF leading index from Switzerland are due.

At 4.00 am ET, Destatis releases Germany's flash GDP data for the fourth quarter. Economists expect the economy to shrink 0.3 percent sequentially, in contrast to the 1.7 percent expansion in the third quarter.

Also, the European Central Bank releases euro area monetary aggregate for December.

At 5.00 am ET, the European Commission is set to publish euro area economic confidence survey results. Economists forecast the economic confidence index to fall to 114.5 in January from 115.3 in the previous month.

