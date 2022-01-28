French Producer Price Inflation Accelerates Further

France's producer prices rose at a faster annual pace in December to set a new historical high, preliminary data from the statistical office INSEE showed Friday.



The total producer price index climbed 16.9 percent year-on-year after a 16.7 percent increase in November.



Compared to the previous month, the total producer price rose 1.1 percent in December after a 3.2 percent increase in November.



On the home market, producer prices rose 17.7 percent year-on-year after a 17.9 percent increase in the previous month. On a monthly basis, domestic producer prices climbed 1.0 percent after a 3.9 percent rise in November.



Domestic market producer prices were driven mainly by those of energy, while prices of manufactured products were stable.



Producer prices in the foreign market rose 14.9 percent annually following a 14.5 percent climb in November. Prices increased 1.0 percent from the previous month after a 1.8 percent gain in the previous month.



The deceleration was mainly due to slower price increases for electricity and manufactured products.



The import prices of industrial products surged 23.3 percent year-on-year after a 22.6 percent rise in the previous month. On a monthly basis, prices rose 1.5 percent following a 2.0 percent increase in the previous month.

