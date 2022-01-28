Malaysia Exports Growth Slows In December

Malaysia's exports and imports annual growth softened in December, data from the statistical office showed on Friday.

Exports grew 29.2 percent year-on-year in December, after a 32.4 percent increase in November. Economists had expected a growth of 24.7 percent.

Imports increased 23.6 percent year-on-year in December, after a 37.9 percent rise in the previous month. Economists had forecast a rise of 27.9 percent.

The trade surplus increased to MYR 30.990 billion in December from MYR 20.731 billion in the same month last year. In November, the surplus was MYR 18.941 billion.

Exports rose 5.9 percent monthly in December, while imports declined 0.4 percent. The trade surplus increased 63.6 percent.

In the fourth quarter, exports and imports grew 29.0 percent and 29.6 percent, respectively, from a year ago.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.