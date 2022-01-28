Singapore Producer Price Inflation Slows In December

Singapore's producer price inflation eased in December, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Friday.

The manufacturing producer price index rose 18.9 percent year-on-year in December, following a 19.8 percent increase in November.

The oil index accelerated 58.2 percent annually in December and the non-oil indices increased 14.5 percent.

The Domestic Supply Price Index gained 22.0 percent year-on-year in December, after a 26.1 percent rise in November.

On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.3 percent in December, after 1.2 percent gain in the preceding month.

Another report from the statistical office showed that the import prices rose 14.4 percent annually in December, after an 18.6 percent growth in the previous month.

On a month-on-month basis, import prices decreased 1.8 percent in December, following a 0.4 percent fall in the prior month.

Data showed that export prices gained 21.1 percent yearly in December and declined 0.4 percent from a month ago.

