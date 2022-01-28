Estonia Retail Sales Increase In December

Estonia retail sales rose in December, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Friday.

Retail sales, excluding motor vehicles and motor cycles trade, increased 13.0 percent year-on-year in December.

The biggest increase was seen in stores selling textiles, clothing and footwear, by 21.0 percent and stores selling manufacturing goods 16.0 percent.

On a monthly basis, retail sales grew 12.0 percent in December.

In 2021, retail sales increased 12.0 percent.

"In 2021, turnover increased in grocery stores and stores selling manufactured goods as well as in enterprises engaged in the retail sale of automotive fuel," Johanna Linda Pihlak, an analyst at Statistics Estonia, said.

