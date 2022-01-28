Swiss KOF Leading Indicator Unexpectedly Rises

A leading indicator of turning points in Switzerland's rose unexpectedly in January, for the first time in eight months, signaling a favorable outlook, results of a closely-watched survey showed Friday.



The economic barometer rose to a three-month high of 107.8 from 107.2 in December, which was revised from 107.0, results of the monthly survey by the KOF Swiss Economic Institute showed. Economists had expected the reading to drop further to 106.3.



The increase was the first since May last year. The reading remained above its long-term average of 100.



"Presently, the economic outlook is above average, although the omicron wave could still have a negative impact," the Zürich-based think tank said.

