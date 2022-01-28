Lithuania Retail Sales Rise Further In December

Lithuania's retail sales continued to increase in December, figures from the statistical office showed on Friday.

Retail sales, excluding VAT, increased a working-day adjusted 16.2 percent year-on-year in December, following a 10.7 percent rise in November.

Sales of non-food stores surged 26.3 percent annually in December and those in specialized stores grew 41.9 percent.

Sales in non-specialized stores and those of food, alcoholic beverages and tobacco increased by 1.3 percent and 2.3 percent, respectively.

On a month-on-month basis, retail sales fell a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent in December.

For the January to December period, retail sales gained 12.9 percent.

